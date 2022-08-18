San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 18, 2022: Temps drop but humidity climbs

Another hot day on tap but temperatures are starting to drop and will continue to into the weekend. Lower storm threat for the mountains today with monsoon moisture building tomorrow.

Monsoon flow strengthens Friday and even more so Saturday as we tap into moisture from a subtropical disturbance.

Peak activity will target the mountains and deserts where heavy rain, flash flooding, lightning, small hail, and gusty winds will be the major storm threats. Starting Friday there will be a slight chance for anything from sprinkles to a stray storm for the inland valleys and an outside chance for the coast with a slightly better chance Saturday.

Saturday will be the most active day for strong storms with a decreasing threat Sunday into early next week. By midweek the chance for monsoon storms builds again.

This is a long stretch of a persistent monsoon pattern making it feel uncomfortable with warm overnight temperatures and hot and humid days. Long-range forecast models keep this pattern through the end of the month and potentially beyond as monsoon season runs through the end of September.

Temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler by this weekend compared to the heat of this week, but it will be more humid.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 74-81°

Inland: 85-95°

Mountains: 85-100°

Deserts: 107-111°

