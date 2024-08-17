San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 16, 2024: Warm weekend, hot & humid next week

Seasonal summer weather will continue through the weekend with temperatures trending near normal and overnight and morning clouds for the coast and some inland areas clearing to sunshine.

Monsoon flow will ebb and flow this weekend, ushering in a slight bump in humidity. It will be noticeably more humid Tuesday through Thursday of next week, with Wednesday being the most humid day. While there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms near the mountains Tuesday and Thursday, Wednesday is expected to be the most active day.

The mountains have the best chance of storms, with a slight chance for the deserts, especially on Wednesday. Any storms that form may produce heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds, lightning and flash flooding.

Monsoon moisture and humidity weaken Friday into the weekend leading to lower humidity and more comfortable conditions. Monsoon flow returns again the following week.

On top of being more humid, it will also be warmer next week as high pressure expands west. Expect 80s for many coastal areas, mid-90s inland, mid-80s to low-90s in the mountains, and close to 110 degrees in the deserts. Overnight temperatures will also trend warmer, with most of the night for the coast, valleys, and mountains staying in the 70s, only dipping down to the upper 60s by sunrise. The deserts will stay in the 100s and 90s most of the night, only cooling to the mid-80s by morning.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 72-82°

Inland: 85-92°

Mountains: 83-95°

Deserts: 107-111°

