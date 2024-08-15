San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 14, 2024: It's a dry heat through Friday

Tomorrow will be a touch warmer, with temperatures trending near to 7 degrees above average, but it will be a dry heat! Drier air will continue to filter in from the north through Friday due to a trough of low pressure replacing the high pressure that has brought us so much heat and humidity this summer.

The coast will still be a bit muggy as the relatively warm ocean water temperatures act to keep things more humid during the summer, but it will be slightly less humid than it's been.

Overnight and morning clouds will impact the coast and some inland areas, clearing to sunshine by early to mid-morning.

Monsoon moisture starts to creep back into the county late Friday with strengthening flow into early next week. While this weekend will be more humid, it does look like the chance for any showers and thunderstorms will hold off until early next week for the mountains and deserts.

Monsoon flow peaks Tuesday and Wednesday which will be the most humid days and the best chance of showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts. Monsoon moisture and humidity weaken Thursday through the weekend and will likely return by the following week.

Temperatures will slowly climb early next week, reaching the 80s for most coastal areas and the mid-90s inland. However, temperatures will not change as much in the mountains and deserts, staying in the 80s and a few low 90s in the mountains and near 110 in the deserts.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 75-84°

Inland: 88-96°

Mountains: 84-98°

Deserts: 107-111°

