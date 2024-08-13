San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 12, 2024: Humidity finally drops!

Monsoon flow pushes farther east tomorrow leading to less humid and more comfortable conditions through the work week! Temperatures will be trending near normal through the weekend.

The high pressure ridge that has brought us so much heat this summer is getting replaced by a trough of low pressure ushering in a slight dip in temperatures but also significantly drier conditions, especially away from the coast. The coast will still be muggy as the relatively warm ocean water temperatures keep things muggier than during the summer, but it will be slightly less humid even there.

The overnight and morning clouds will impact coast and some inland areas clearing back to the coast each day with most areas sunny by mid-morning.

It will be breezy in the mountains and deserts each afternoon through at least Wednesday where westerly winds of 20 to 35mph possible. The wind and drier conditions will lead to elevated fire danger so be sure to stay extra fire safe.

Monsoon moisture starts to creep back into the county late Friday with increased flow into early next week. There may be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm over the mountains as early as Saturday with increasing chances into Sunday and Monday. Humidity will also build this weekend, making things feel tropical once again.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 75-83°

Inland: 87-93°

Mountains: 77-92°

Deserts: 106-109°

