San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 12, 2022: Hot and humid with monsoon storms

The hot and humid weather continues making it feel tropical across the county. Monsoon flow strengthens today into the weekend bringing the threat of isolated showers and thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts with a slight chance for anything from sprinkles to a stray storm for the coast and valleys.

Any storms that form will have the ability to produce heavy rain, lightning, small hail and gusty winds, especially in the mountains.

Decreasing storm threat Monday and Tuesday with another surge of monsoon moisture midweek bringing a better chance for storms. This is a long stretch of monsoon flow making it feel uncomfortable with warm overnight temperatures and hot and humid days. This pattern may stick around through the end of the month and potentially beyond; monsoon season runs through the end of September.

Temperatures are trending near to just above average with only a minor dip in temperatures by the weekend. Little relief overnight with temperatures mostly in the 70s from the coast to the mountains and 90s in the deserts.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 75-83°

Inland: 86-96°

Mountains: 83-99°

Deserts: 105-110°

