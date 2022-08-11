San Diego's Weather Forecast for August 11, 2022: The sticky weather sticks around

The hot and humid weather continues making it feel tropical across the county. Monsoon flow is the reason for the stickiness and also brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms. A low threat for storms over the mountains and deserts today with increasing storm chances tomorrow through the weekend. Peak activity will target the mountains and deserts but anything from sprinkles to a few storms will be possible even for the coast and inland areas.

Any storms that form will have the ability to produce heavy rain, lightning, small hail and gusty winds, especially in the mountains.

Decreasing storm threat Monday and Tuesday with another surge of monsoon moisture midweek bringing a better chance for storms. This is a long stretch of monsoon flow making it feel uncomfortable with warm overnight temperatures and hot and humid days. This pattern may stick around through the end of the month and potentially beyond; monsoon season runs through the end of September.

Temperatures are trending 5 to 10 degrees above average for the coast and valleys with only a minor dip in temperatures by the weekend. Little relief overnight with temperatures mostly in the 70s from the coast to the mountains and 90s in the deserts.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 75-84°

Inland: 87-97°

Mountains: 83-98°

Deserts: 105-110°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry