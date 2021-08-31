San Diego's Weather Forecast for Aug. 31, 2021: Monsoon storms today

Thunderstorms have been lighting up the sky in the North County this morning. The best chance for monsoon showers and thunderstorms for the coast and inland areas will be this morning while this afternoon most activity will be focused over the mountains and deserts where flash flooding will be a concern.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the mountain and deserts from 11am to 10pm today. Rainfall rates may reach 1 to 2" per hour along with abundant lightning and gusty winds.

The marine layer will lead to cloudy mornings for most coast and inland areas, gradually clearing with a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Faster clearing with more sunshine by the end of the week and weekend.

As monsoonal activity increases moisture in the air, things will feel humid, despite high temperatures remaining relatively mild. Highs will top out near to 5 degrees below normal today and up to 10 degrees below normal tomorrow and Thursday!

Things will be warming up again by the weekend when highs will near 90 degrees inland. Monsoon moisture builds again next week when we may see another chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 71-76º

Inland: 78-87º

Mountains: 75-86º

Deserts: 100-105º

