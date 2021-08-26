San Diego's Weather Forecast for Aug. 26, 2021: Heat peaks today!

The heat peaks today for most of the county as temperatures soar 3 to nearly 10 degrees above average. It will be a drier heat with less marine layer influence and lack of monsoon moisture which means these hot and dry conditions are elevating the fire danger.

Hazy skies continue due to smoke moving south from the fires burning in Northern Califonia. Air quality in El Cajon, Escondido, and Alpine has dropped to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups while the rest of the county is mostly seeing Moderate conditions. Check out the forecast at the Air Pollution Control District.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been extended for the deserts until Sunday night due to high temperatures between 110 to 115 degrees. The warmer coastal areas will see 80s while inland areas will warm well into the 90s with low 90s in the mountains.

Temperatures taper off slightly by the weekend, though humidity will be trending upward as monsoon moisture begins to surge west. By Saturday afternoon we'll introduce a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm over the mountains with a better chance into early next week.

While we've had a break in monsoon moisture for a couple of weeks, we'll likely see it return a few more times before the end of the season in September.

Temperatures will hover near 80 at the coast into next week while inland areas will continue to see 90s through Monday. By late next week temperatures should start to taper off and monsoon flow will weaken.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 75-82°

Inland: 88-99°

Mountains: 87-101°

Deserts: 110-116°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry