San Diego's Weather Forecast for Aug. 18, 2021: Cooler into the weekend

We're seeing cooler conditions for the second half of this week.

A pair of low pressure systems passing through the Great Basin will bring these cooler and windier conditions. We actually broke a record in Ramona of the lowest maximum temperature of 77 degrees!

The increase in onshore flow will also bring a chance of light drizzle to light rain places west of the mountains into tomorrow morning. Along with the cooler conditions, the humidity will also be trending downward making it feel a lot more comfortable across the county. The driest air will be away from the coast.

Enjoy these cooler temperatures while the last because we will start to warm up again next week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 71-78°

Inland: 76-80°

Mountains: 69-80°

Deserts: 93-98°

