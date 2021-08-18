San Diego's Weather Forecast for Aug. 17, 2021: Cooler Conditions on the Way

We'll see cooler conditions for the second half of this week. The monsoonal moisture will decrease as well.

A low pressure system moving into the West will bring stronger onshore flow with gusty westerly winds in the mountains and deserts. The marine layer will deepen and should produce some drizzle or a few light showers for the coast, valleys, and foothills, mainly late nights and mornings into Thursday. Clearing may be difficult in many areas west of the mountains on Wednesday.

Below normal temperatures will last through the weekend. Temperatures will start to go back up next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 73-79°

Inland: 29-84°

Mountains: 70-89°

Deserts: 95-100°

