San Diego's Weather Forecast for Aug. 16, 2021: Hot & humid start to the week

A hot and humid start to the week with monsoon moisture pumping in the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with towering clouds over the mountains where the best chance for thunderstorms will be. Monsoon thunderstorms will bring the risk of heavy rain and localized flash flooding, so stay vigilant to the changing conditions.

Today is the best chance for monsoon activity but a slight chance will continue through Wednesday. While peak activity will be over the mountains and deserts, a few storms could move west into the valleys and potentially all the way to the coast.

Smoke from wildfires burning to the north will move south through tomorrow with skies become red and hazy.

A trough of low pressure will develop to our north bringing a 5 to 10-degree drop in temperatures by Wednesday. Below normal temperatures will last through the weekend.

In addition to the cool-down, the humidity will also be trending downward making it feel a lot more comfortable across the county. The driest air will be away from the coast.

The marine layer will make an unseasonable return by midweek with clouds lingering along the coast. We may even squeeze out some marine layer drizzle to a few light showers overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning and again Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 75-81°

Inland: 85-92°

Mountains: 80-95°

Deserts: 102-108°

