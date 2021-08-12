San Diego's Weather Forecast for Aug. 12, 2021: Feeling Tropical

A hot and humid end to the week with temperatures trending near to 5 degrees above average.

While clouds will build over the mountains this afternoon it's not like to see any showers or thunderstorms develop. The chance for monsoon storms subsides through Saturday.

Monsoon flow strengthens Sunday through Tuesday, potentially into Wednesday, when we'll see another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Peak activity will be focused over the mountains and deserts but a few storms could move west into the valleys.

It will be warm and muggy into early next week though temperatures will be coming down starting Tuesday.

Low clouds and patchy fog will impact coastal communities and some inland areas each morning.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 75-83°

Inland: 87-95°

Mountains: 80-98°

Deserts: 104-109°

