San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 8, 2025: The warming continues

The warm weather continues this week with temperatures topping out 5 to 15 degrees above average through tomorrow then locally up to 20 degrees above average Thursday and Friday when the heat peaks. Some record highs will be within reach later this week, mainly in the foothills and mountains.

Low clouds and fog will keep things cooler along the coast with patchy dense fog at times, especially in the overnight and morning hours. Stubborn clouds may linger at some beaches even into the afternoon the next couple of days, while sunshine will be the trend elsewhere.

A trough of low pressure will develop over the Pacific this weekend, pushing the high-pressure ridge farther east and ushering in a 5 to 15-degree drop in temperatures locally. Temperatures this weekend will trend back near normal for the coast and valleys, while the mountains and deserts will remain 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

Early next week, temperatures will trend close to average across the county, with 60s and 70s for most and 80s in the deserts.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-75°

Inland: 79-85°

Mountains: 73-85°

Deserts: 95-98°

