San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 8, 2022: Another record hot day!

Today will be just as hot with highs soaring 15 to 30 degrees above average. Yesterday was a record hot one in Chula Vista, El Cajon, Oceanside and Carlsbad and I'm forecasting several more record highs today including again in Chula Vista, Carlsbad and Oceanside with more records in San Diego, Escondido, Poway, Alpine and Vista.

A ridge of high-pressure building over the west is leading to these summer-like temperatures. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 6pm for the coast and valleys.

Today will be the warmest day in the mountains while the desert heat will peak today and Saturday before cooling begins.

Not as windy today with easterly gusts generally less than 40mph inland but it will be exceptionally dry, which coupled with the heat will lead to elevated fire danger. Please be cautious and avoid machinery or anything that could potentially spark or start a fire.

The sea-breeze returns this evening and will usher in the marine layer into Saturday morning which may lead to areas of dense fog along the coast. Clouds will spread farther inland each night and morning into early next week.

Cooling begins Saturday with temperatures plummeting 10 to 20 degrees with another 5 to 10-degree drop Sunday. This weekend we'll see 70s Saturday dropping to 60s Sunday for the coast and mountains, 80s cooling to 70s inland while the deserts will drop from 100 to the mid-90s.

Even cooler next week with an overall drop in temperatures of 20 to 40 degrees compared to the heat this week! A storm diving south will bring in the cooler weather as well as a chance for rain Monday night into Tuesday and expect gusty westerly winds.

Sunshine returns midweek with temperatures trending closer to average in the 60s at the coast, 70s inland, 50s and 60s in the mountains with 80s in the deserts.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 82-92°

Inland: 93-102°

Mountains: 72-87°

Deserts: 96-102°

