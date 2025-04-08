San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 7, 2025: Feeling more like summer!

It was a warm day across the county; warmer weather will be the trend this week. Big temperature spread along the coast with upper-50s low mid-70s while many inland areas climbed into the 80s, including 83 for Escondido and Poway, 70 in Julian and 93 in Ocotillo Wells!

Temperatures will top out 5 to 10 degrees above average away from the coast tomorrow with gradual warmer through Thursday and Friday, which will be the warmest days of the week. Highs by week's end will be 8 to 20 degrees above average and some record highs within reach, mainly in the foothills and mountains.

Low clouds and fog will keep things cooler along the coast with patchy dense fog at times, especially in the overnight and morning hours. Stubborn clouds will linger at some beaches even into the afternoon the next couple of days while sunshine will be the trend elsewhere.

It will be breezy to gusty in the mountains and deserts through tomorrow. Expect westerly winds of 15 to 30mph.

A trough of low pressure will develop over the Pacific this weekend, pushing the high pressure ridge farther east and ushering in a drop in temperatures locally. Temperatures this weekend will trend back near normal for the coast and valleys, while the mountains and deserts will remain 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-75°

Inland: 76-82°

Mountains: 70-82°

Deserts: 91-95°

