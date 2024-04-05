San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 5, 2024: Valley showers and mountain snow then dry this weekend

A fast-moving storm is ushering in valley rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds, triggering a slew of advisories across the county.

Showers have moved in overnight and will be hit or miss across the county for the first half of the day before we dry out this evening. The rain has transitioned to snow for mountain communities 4,000 feet and higher. Mount Laguna Lodge has already seen several inches of snowpack this morning.

It's going to be cold today. Inland, coastal, and desert communities will top out in the mid-to-upper 50s, nearly 30 degrees below seasonal! The mountain communities will climb to the mid-30s.

Peak shower activity across the coast and valleys will occur this afternoon, with the possibility of pop-up thunderstorms that could lead to heavy downpours, periods of gusty winds, and hail.

As onshore flow strengthens, sustained winds between 25-35mph will target the coast to the mountains, gusting between 55-65mph in the mountains and deserts. A Wind Advisory is in effect now through 11 P.M. for the deserts.

Due to the combination of snow and high winds, visibility will be low, making travel hazardous across the passes and mountains. Use caution and remember to carry chains. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the mountains through 11 P.M. Snow levels will continue to hover near 4,000 feet. Julian sits above 4,000 feet and can see up to 4 inches of snow, while Palomar Mountain and Mount Laguna could reach nearly a foot.

Meanwhile, high surf is expected across the beaches, with sets up to 8 feet and strong rip currents. A High Surf Advisory is in place for the beaches through noon Saturday.

The weekend looks mild, sunny and primarily dry. By mid-next week, high pressure redevelops, and we'll have a gradual warming pattern with the 70s and 80s returning.

Monday is the total solar eclipse and while San Diego isn't in the path of totality if you have safe solar glasses, you'll be able to see a partial eclipse. The eclipse will begin at 10am with max coverage, about 65% obscurity, at 11:11am, the eclipse will end by 12:33pm.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 55-57°

Inland: 53-55°

Mountains: 37-46°

Deserts: 58-63°

