San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 4, 2025: Entering a warm stretch!

Rain is falling in the foothills and mountains this afternoon, while sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures are the story west of the mountains. The chance of rain will taper off after the sun sets, with drier and warmer conditions on tap this weekend.

High pressure will build over the west, pushing the storm track much farther north and bringing a warming trend that will last well into April.

Tomorrow will bring weak Santa Ana winds, ushering in drier and breezy conditions with north and northeasterly gusts of 20 to 35mph inland to the mountains.

Temperatures will trend near-normal tomorrow, becoming even warmer Sunday, with a slight dip in temperatures Monday and Tuesday before a heat wave moves in for the second half of the week.

Expect low to mid-70s for the coast and mountains, mid-80s inland, and mid-90s to near 100 in the deserts. Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of the stretch, but above-normal temperatures will stick around through the weekend.

These temperatures will trend 5 to nearly 20 degrees above average—a stark difference from the 5 to 20 degree BELOW average temperatures we felt earlier this week!

The April outlook looks drier and warmer than normal with two heat waves expected for the second half of next week and another at the end of the month.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 64-73°

Inland: 72-78°

Mountains: 58-71°

Deserts: 80-84°

