San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 4, 2024: Cold winter storm set to bring valley rain and mountain snow

A fast-moving storm will bring significant changes today, including a big temperature drop and gusty winds.

Thursday looks mostly dry, but increasing clouds could squeeze out a light shower or two. Most of the rain activity is set to arrive on Friday.

Today's highs will be significantly cooler, especially for the inland communities. Yesterday's highs topped out in the low 80s across some of our inland neighborhoods, like El Cajon and Escondido. Those areas will see up to a 25-degree drop in temperatures, with daytime highs in the low 60s.

As the onshore flow gradually strengthens, sustained westerly winds of up to 35mph are predicted to target the mountain slopes and deserts, with gusts reaching between 55-65mph. A Wind Advisory begins at 11 A.M. Thursday and lasts through Friday morning for the deserts. Due to the combination of lowering snow levels and high winds, visibility will be low, making travel hazardous across the passes and mountains. Make sure to carry chains, and if possible, hold off on traveling through the passes on Friday.

Scattered showers arrive early Friday. Most of the activity will be light, but we'll have periods of moderate showers towards noon. We also have a slight chance for pop-up thunderstorms, which could lead to flash flooding and downdrafts of gusty winds.

Temperatures through Friday will continue to drop due to the cold air mass associated with this storm.

Snow levels will come crashing down tonight to nearly 3,000 feet. Neighborhoods sitting near 3,000 feet, like Descanso and Warner Springs, could see 2 inches of snow; Julian, which sits near 4,000 feet, could see up to 3 inches, and Palomar Mountain and Mount Laguna could see up to nearly half a foot. Nearly half a foot of snow is possible for Palomar Mountain and Mount Laguna. A Winter Weather Advisory starts for the mountains at 11 A.M. Thursday through 11 P.M. Friday.

Meanwhile, high surf is expected across the beaches, with isolated sets up to 8 feet through Saturday. We'll also have strong rip currents.

The weekend looks mostly dry despite some showers that could spill into early Saturday. Then, by the middle of next week, we will have a gradual warming trend with some of the warmest temperatures we've seen so far this year!

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 59-61°

Inland: 57-62°

Mountains: 52-62°

Deserts: 75-80°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.