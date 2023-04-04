San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 4, 2023: Chilly morning, warming in the days ahead

It's a chilly start to the day with a Frost Advisory in effect until 8am for the inland neighborhoods; the coldest spots are in the 30s this morning while the mountains are in the 20s.

Elevated surf continues through the morning with a High Surf Advisory until 11am for waves of 4 to 8 feet and sets to 10 feet along with dangerous rip currents.

Sunny skies are back in the forecast today with warming temperatures the trend into Easter Weekend. Temperatures skyrocket 10 to 25 degrees higher by the holiday when we'll see mid to upper-60s for the coast and mountains, near 80 inland, and 90s in the deserts. That will take temperatures to near average near the coast and up to 10 degrees warmer than normal inland to the deserts.

A long stretch of dry weather is finally back in the forecast but we're not done with the rain just yet. It's looking possible to see another storm by April 16th and 17th so be sure to stay with Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on this late-season storm.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 58-63°

Inland: 57-63°

Mountains: 41-54°

Deserts: 67-71°

