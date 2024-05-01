San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 30, 2024: Morning fog Wednesday, warmer week's end

It was another warm day across the county with Escondido climbing to 80 degrees and the Oceanside airport hitting 72! The marine layer will spread farther inland overnight into tomorrow morning, leading to patchy fog for the commute and slower clearing to sunny skies.

Onshore flow tomorrow is enhanced due to a storm system well to our north, which will lead to a slight dip in temperatures, the thicker marine layer, and breezy winds in the mountains and deserts of 20 to 30mph.

High pressure rebuilds Thursday and Friday, along with weak offshore flow, leading to the warmest days of the week. Expect highs near to 5 degrees above average and sunny skies.

A trough of low pressure will dive south ushering in a major drop in temperatures this weekend! Temperatures plummet 10 to 20 degrees away from the coast from Thursday and Friday to Sunday! The mountains will see the biggest drop from the low-70s to low-50s! There is also a slight chance of showers, potentially as early as Saturday night, with a better chance on Sunday.

Gusty winds will also target the mountains and deserts late Saturday into Sunday with westerly gusts of 25 to 50mph.

Monday remains cool with highs still 5 to 10 degrees below average. Gradual warming will follow into next week.

The track of the storm will determine how much rain falls and just how cool it will get, so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 65-77°

Deserts: 91-94°

