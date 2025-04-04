San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 3, 2025: It's a weekend warm-up!

Rain and thunderstorms have been impacting the mountains all afternoon, while some of that rain is moving into the valleys and potentially even a few coastal areas this evening. The chance of rain will taper off after the sun sets, with drier conditions for most of the county tomorrow. The foothills and mountains will have a slight chance of showers into Friday afternoon.

A light dusting of snow will be possible for the higher mountain elevations of Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, and Lookout Mountain into tonight.

Warmer weather rolls in just in time for the weekend, when we'll see 70s and 80s for most of the county! Temperatures will warm closer to normal by Saturday, turning even warmer Sunday as high pressure builds over the west. A slight dip in temperatures Monday and Tuesday, though still above average, turning even warmer for the second half of the week when we'll see mid-70s for the coast and mountains, mid-80s inland, and nearly 100 in the deserts by Thursday.

These temperatures will be trending 5 to nearly 20 degrees above average by the end of the week—a stark difference from the 5 to 20 degrees BELOW average temperatures we felt earlier this week!

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 60-66°

Inland: 63-69°

Mountains: 49-64°

Deserts: 75-79°

