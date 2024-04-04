San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 3, 2024: Winter weather returns week's end

It was a warm day across the county, with some areas climbing into the 80s, including Escondido, Santee, Poway, and Rancho San Diego! I hope you enjoyed spring while it was here because temperatures will plummet 10 to 15 degrees tomorrow with another 10 to 15 degree drop by Friday as a cold storm brings another round of rain, wind and mountain snow for week's end.

A few light showers will be possible on Thursday, though most of the day will be dry with rain picking up on Friday. Expect on and off rain on Friday, heavy at times, and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall totals will average between .25 to 75", locally up to 1.00" from the coast to the mountains with less than .25" in the deserts.

Strong winds will target the mountains and deserts tomorrow through Friday with strongest winds Thursday night into early Friday. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 11am Thursday until 5am Friday for westerly winds of 25 to 35mph, gusts to 55mph and isolated gusts to 70mph.

The snow level will also come crashing down to 3,000' which means several more inches of snow are expected for the higher mountains but even lower elevations will get a dusting! A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 11am Thursday until 11pm Friday above 3,000'. Expect 1 to 2" of snow above 3,000' which includes Warner Springs, Descanso, and Pine valley while above 4,000' which includes Julian and Ranchita we could see up to 3" of snow while the higher mountains of Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain could get up to 5" of snow.

A High Surf Advisory will be in effect Friday from 2 a.m. to 8 p.m. for waves of 6 to 8 feet and dangerous rip currents. Due to bacteria runoff, you should avoid going in the water until 72 hours after the rain.

A few showers may linger into early Saturday, but most of the weekend will be dry and sunny, albeit cool, with highs 5 to 15 degrees below average, mostly in the 60s.

A weaker storm may bring a few showers on Monday before a warm-up moves in starting Tuesday and a stretch of dry fair weather.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on these latest spring storms.

This Monday is the total solar eclipse and while San Diego isn't in the path of totality if you have safe solar glasses you'll be able to see a partial eclipse. The eclipse will begin at 10am with max coverage, about 65% obscurity, at 11:11am, the eclipse will end by 12:33pm.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 59-63°

Inland: 60-65°

Mountains: 48-60°

Deserts: 79-83°

