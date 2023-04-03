San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 3, 2023: Cold and windy today with a few light showers

A cold storm will bring drizzle to a few light showers today, strong winds and chilly temperatures which will trend 10 to nearly 20 degrees colder than yesterday.

The best chance for a little rain today will be during the morning with accumulations very light of less than .25" but winds will be a concern and potentially damaging.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the mountains and deserts until 11pm for westerly winds of 35 to 45mph and peak gusts up to 75mph. Wind Advisories will be in place for the coast and inland neighborhoods starting at noon due to westerly winds of 15 to 30mph and gusts of 25 to 45mph. The Wind Advisory ends at 11pm inland and continues until 3am Tuesday for the coast. Be sure to pay attention to your surroundings today and park your vehicle outside of striking distance of nearby trees that may topple.

Big waves will accompany this storm with a High Surf Advisory beginning at 11am today until 11am tomorrow for waves of 5 to 8 feet and sets to 10 feet along with dangerous rip currents.

Skies clear and winds calm overnight which will lead to plummeting temperatures. A Frost Advisory will be in place for the inland valleys from 1am to 8am Tuesday for temperatures as low as 33 degrees. Most of the county will dip into the 40s by tomorrow morning with 20s in the mountains.

Sunshine returns tomorrow with dry weather and warming temperatures the trend into Easter Weekend. Temperatures skyrocket 10 to 25 degrees higher by the holiday when we'll see highs near 70 for the coast and mountains, near 80 inland, and 90s in the deserts.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 57-61°

Inland: 55-61°

Mountains: 39-50°

Deserts: 68-72°

