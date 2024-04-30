San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 29, 2024: Warm end to April

It was a warm day across the county with temperatures soaring close to 80 degrees for some inland areas and near 70 along the coast! The marine layer will spread into coastal communities tonight bringing patchy fog for the morning commute tomorrow.

A storm system passing well to the north will enhance the onshore flow and spread the marine layer farther inland by Wednesday morning with areas of fog impacting the inland valleys. Clouds will clear to sunny skies and warm days with highs trending near to 5 degrees above normal.

Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week, with highs near 70 at the coast and near 80 inland.

A weak disturbance will usher in a slight cool-down for the weekend, more clouds and a slight chance of showers on Sunday while gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 73-77°

Mountains: 68-79°

Deserts: 93-96°

