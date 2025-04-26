San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 25, 2025: Cool with rain chances this weekend

We are starting the weekend off on the cool side San Diego!

A Pacific storm is heading our way- and bringing with it rain chances, below average temperatures, and gusty winds.

Expect to wake up to some isolated showers on Saturday.

We are tracking chances increasing late morning and lasting into the evening.

Don’t expect a downpour! Rain totals will be light, around .01 and .20”.

We see these chances linger into Sunday morning, with a bit more clearing Sunday afternoon.

There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon for our mountains- we are seeing snow levels drop to around 5,000 ft.

A wind advisory has been issued for our deserts.

Blowing dust will be a factor in your forecast this weekend, as wind speeds around 50 m.p.h. will be expected.

The advisory is expected to expire Saturday night.

This weekend will be well below normal for temperatures, but we are seeing a gradual warming trend next week!

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 61-64°

Inland: 62-65°

Mountains: 48-57°

Deserts: 71-76°

