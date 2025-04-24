San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 23, 2025: Cooling with a chance of rain

Temperatures will drop into the weekend as a Pacific storm approaches Southern California. The marine layer will spread farther inland overnight into Friday morning with anything from heavy mist to patchy drizzle and light rain possible through the morning commute.

Tomorrow afternoon, we'll see uneven clearing with some areas getting more sun than others. Temperatures will top out 5 to 12 degrees cooler than average, becoming slightly cooler on Saturday as the storm moves over the area. That will bring our best chance of isolated showers, mainly late morning Saturday into the evening.

Accumulations will be light, between .01 and .20", so just keep an umbrella handy for any outdoor activities.

There is a slight chance that patchy drizzle may linger into Sunday morning, with better clearing by the afternoon.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures will be the trend heading into next week, with highs topping out near normal. That means 60s at the coast, 70s inland, 60s in the mountains and low 90s in the deserts.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 67-71°

Inland: 68-72°

Mountains: 50-62°

Deserts: 75-78°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.