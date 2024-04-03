San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 2, 2024: Warm Wednesday then it turns cold, wet & windy

Finally feeling like spring! Today was a warm one with temperatures near average in the 70s inland and even a few 70s at the coast! Tomorrow will be even warm with temperatures trending near to 5 degrees above average.

Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts as a very cold storm will bring another round of rain, wind and mountain snow Thursday night through Friday. Temperatures plummet 10 to 30 degrees by Friday which will take highs 10 to 25 degrees below normal with 50s for the coast and valleys, 30s in the mountains and 60s in the deserts.

Temperatures drop 5 to 15 degrees on Thursday with more clouds and strong winds targeting the mountains and deserts. Gusty westerly winds of 30 to 60mph will be possible in the mountains and deserts Thursday remaining windy through Friday.

A few light showers will be possible on Thursday, though most of the day will be dry with rain picking up on Friday. Expect on and off rain on Friday, heavy at times, and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Preliminary rainfall totals will average between .25 to 75 inches, locally up to 1.00" from the coast to the mountains with less than .25" in the deserts.

The snow level will also come crashing down to 4,000' potentially as low as 3,500' which means several more inches of snow are expect for Palomar Mountain, Mt. Laguna, Lookout Mountain and even Julian. Some lower elevations like Pine Valley, Descanso and maybe even Warner Springs could see snow.

A few showers may linger into early Saturday but most of the weekend will be dry, though cool with highs 5 to 15 degrees below average, mostly in the 60s.

Another storm is expected to bring a chance of showers and gusty winds by Monday.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on these latest spring storms.

This Monday is the total solar eclipse and while San Diego isn't in the path of totality if you have safe solar glasses you'll be able to see a partial eclipse. The eclipse will begin at 10am with max coverage, about 65% obscurity, at 11:11am, the eclipse will end by 12:33pm.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-71°

Inland: 72-79°

Mountains: 61-75°

Deserts: 85-88°

