San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 19, 2022: Cooling trend begins today

A cooling trend begins today with a 5 to 10 degrees drop in temperatures inland to the deserts.

A storm passing by to the north will bring passing high clouds during the day leading to a mix of sun and clouds and gusty winds. Should lead to a colorful sunrise and sunset!

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 9am to 11pm for the mountains and deserts due to westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts of 40 to 60mph. Coast and inland areas will see gusts anywhere from 15 to 25mph.

Temperatures continue to drop through the end of the workweek with the biggest drop in the mountains and deserts where temperatures plummet 10 to 20 degrees!

The marine layer will deepen overnight into tomorrow morning and may produce sprinkles to patchy drizzle.

A second storm will dive faster south bringing a chance for rain Thursday night into Friday and another round of gusty winds. The storm track will determine how much rain we get, but anything this late in the season would be helpful. Preliminary forecast totals look to average between .05 to .50" from the coast to the mountains.

Temperatures warm quickly this weekend with a 5 to 10-degree jump from Friday to Saturday with another 10 to 15-degree jump by Monday when we'll see 80s for most of the county.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 72-76°

Mountains: 61-73°

Deserts: 91-96°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry