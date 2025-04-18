San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 18, 2025: Warm weather rebound for Easter weekend!

Happy Friday all!

We have made it to the last cool day before the weekend warm-up kicks in.

We will be going from 10 degrees below average for this time of year, to some spots 5 degrees warmer than normal!

We saw some sprinkles across the county today, but the rain chances we saw ramping up Friday morning will be drying up as we head to Saturday.

Temps for the coast will be in the mid to upper 60s, while inland areas will be jumping into the low to mid 70s!

The sun will be shining for our inland and deserts tomorrow, while the coast will be mostly sunny.

Our mountains will see highs ranging from mid to low 60s, with some spots even reaching low 70s!

Our deserts will be rebounding back into the low to mid 80s for Saturday.

For your Easter Egg-hunting weather, expect pleasant conditions!

You can expect the coast to reach mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s inland.

Our mountains will hover in the low to mid 60s, while temps should reach upper 80s in the deserts.

Expect some gradual cooling as the next workweek begins.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 65-69°

Inland: 71-76°

Mountains: 63-72°

Deserts: 81-85°

