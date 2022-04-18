San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 18, 2022: Warm start to the week

Today will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures topping out near average for the coast and valleys while the mountains and deserts will trend 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Thick marine layer clouds in the morning will gradually lift with passing high clouds during the day leading to a mix of sun and clouds.

It will be gusty in the mountains and deserts each afternoon and evening with westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph and isolated higher.

Cooling begins tomorrow with the coast and inland areas dropping 5 to 10 degrees by Thursday for the coast and valleys while the mountains and deserts will see temperatures plummet 10 to 20 degrees.

A storm passing by to the north will bring a chance for rain Thursday night into Friday. The storm track will determine how much rain we get, but anything this late in the season would be helpful. Expect gusty winds to impact the mountains and deserts once again.

Warmer and sunny weather returns for the weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 74-80°

Mountains: 70-83°

Deserts: 95-100°

