San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 17, 2025: Another cool and breezy day on tap

Happy Thursday!

Chances for light showers continue Thursday night into Friday morning. Expect another cooler-than-average day on Friday, with some spots seeing temperatures 10° to 15° below normal for this time of year.

Rain chances linger throughout Friday, but should clear for Saturday as warmer temperatures prevail. Totals look to range from .01 to .25”, with some spots having the potential to get up to .50”.

Gusty winds stay in the mountains and deserts throughout Friday, picking up again towards dinnertime. Gusts can get close to 45 m.p.h. in the east side of the county.

Nicer egg-hunting weather will prevail for Easter Sunday! Temperatures will be closer to average for those heading out to fun events. You can expect the coast to reach mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s inland.

Our mountains will hover in the low to mid-60s, while temps should reach mid-80s in the deserts.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 59-66°

Inland: 63-66°

Mountains: 51-61°

Deserts: 76-81°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Ava Kershner on Instagram, Facebook, and X.