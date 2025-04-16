San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 16, 2025: Cool with periods of light rain to end the workweek

A slow-moving system is approaching San Diego and will bring a better chance of mostly light showers overnight into tomorrow morning and again overnight Thursday into Friday morning. It remains cool through Friday as temperatures top out 5 to 15 degrees below normal, with Thursday and Friday being the coolest days.

Preliminary forecast totals will range from .01 to .25" locally up to .50", with the highest totals near the mountains.

Gusty winds will continue to target the mountains and deserts tomorrow with westerly gusts of 25 to 55mph, with isolated higher gusts possible. Gusty winds continue into Friday, but not as windy as Thursday.

Pleasant weather is on tap for Easter weekend, with mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures trending near average across the county. For Easter Sunday, expect midto upper-60s at the coast, low to mid-70s inland, low to mid-60s in the mountains and mid-80s in the deserts; perfect conditions for all the Easter egg hunts and events happening across the county!

Similar conditions continue into early next week, with highs trending near normal in the 60s and 70s for most of the county.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 59-66°

Inland: 59-66°

Mountains: 45-58°

Deserts: 73-76°

