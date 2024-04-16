San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 16, 2024: Sunny, dry and spring-like weather is on tap

Cold mornings and warm days will be the pattern for most of the week as high pressure settles over the southwest.

Expect a slight climb in daytime highs today, which will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer, closer to average.

Coastal and mountain highs will climb to the upper 60s and low 70s, and valley highs will reach near 80. By Wednesday, the heat peaks with daytime highs in the 80s inland and mid to low 70s along the coast. Warm and sunny weather will continue through Wednesday, with slight cooling on Thursday ahead of two passing low-pressure systems to our north.

As those systems pass, onshore flow will ramp up, ushering in marine layer clouds in the morning and gusty winds at night.

By Saturday, temperatures will climb back to the 70s and low 80s, and sunshine is on tap throughout San Diego County. It will be a perfect, sunny weekend ahead!

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 67-71°

Inland: 76-81°

Mountains: 69-77°

Deserts: 89-91°

