San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 13, 2023: Cool with light rain today

Posted at 5:08 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 08:08:01-04

Today will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures trending 5 to 20 degrees below average as a trough of low pressure dives south bringing light rain and gusty winds.

Expect anything from mist and drizzle to a few light showers today with the best chance this morning. Patchy drizzle will be possible again overnight into tomorrow morning due to the thick marine layer clouds. Accumulations will be light from a trace to a .25" along and west of the mountains.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts with a Wind Advisory in effect until 11am for westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts to 60mph. The coast and valleys will be breezy at times but winds will be less than 25mph.

Increasing sunshine into the afternoon tomorrow with gradual warming each day into the weekend when we'll be back in the mid-60s at the coast, 70s inland, 60s in the mountains and 80s and 90s in the deserts.

Morning clouds and patchy fog for the coast and valleys each day into next week with uneven clearing along the coast and sunny skies by mid to late morning inland.

Thursday's Highs: 
Coast: 56-60°
Inland: 55-59°
Mountains: 45-58°
Deserts: 75-80°

