San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 12, 2023: Cooling off with patchy drizzle

Temperatures plummet 10 to 15 degrees today inland to the deserts with another 5 to 15-degree drop tomorrow as a trough of low pressure dives south. This system will also bring gusty winds and a slight chance of light showers.

Mist, drizzle to a few light showers are possible through tomorrow with the best chance tonight into tomorrow morning. Accumulations, if any, will be light from a trace to a tenth of an inch along and west of the mountains.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts with a Wind Advisory in effect from 2pm today until 11am tomorrow for westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts to 60mph. The coast and valleys will be breezy at times but winds will be less than 25mph.

Sunshine returns on Friday with gradual warming each day into the weekend when we'll be back in the 60s at the coast, 70s inland, 60s in the mountains and 80s and 90s in the deserts.

Morning clouds and patchy fog for the coast and valleys each day into next week with uneven clearing into the afternoons along the coast and sunny skies by mid to late morning inland.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 58-63°

Inland: 63-68°

Mountains: 58-69°

Deserts: 87-91°

