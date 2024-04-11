San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 11, 2024: A summer-like day before a cool, windy and showery weekend

Enjoy the summer-like conditions for one more day as we gear up for a major cool-down ahead of a storm that's expected to bring us showers this weekend.

Thursday is starting off foggy, and a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the coast through 9 a.m. Some areas are experiencing visibility as low as 0 miles. It's crucial to leave extra time for travel and maintain a slow pace on the roads for your safety.

The fog will eventually mix out once the sun comes up, leading to clear skies. We're looking toward another warm day with daytime highs nearly 20 degrees above seasonal. The coast and mountains will climb to the 70s, valleys in the mid-80s, and deserts in the mid-90s.

Soak in the vitamin D because, by Saturday, temperatures will plummet nearly 20 degrees, with the 60s returning for daytime highs west of the mountains. As onshore flow strengthens, clouds will increase, and winds will pick up across the mountain slopes and deserts, peaking Friday and Saturday nights. Isolated gusts will peak at 60mph.

Saturday looks mostly dry, with scattered showers for the second half of the day. Activity is looking light with projected totals from a few hundredths up to a .25" of rain.

Sunday is looking mostly dry, with some showers possibly lingering in the morning. Then, by next week, sunshine returns, and we'll gradually warm up with spring-like weather returning.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 69-74°

Inland: 78-86°

Mountains: 75-82°

Deserts: 93-96°

