San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 11, 2023: Warm inland today before turning chilly with patchy drizzle

Fog will likely impact your morning commute with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9am for all areas west of the mountains. Expect visibility to drop to a quarter of a mile or less at times so be sure to leave time for travel.

Increasing sunshine into the afternoon, though stubborn clouds may linger at the coast. Today will be nearly as warm as yesterday with highs 5 to 15 degrees above average away from the coast.

Temperatures plummet 10 to 15 degrees tomorrow inland to the deserts with another 5 to 15-degree drop on Thursday as a trough of low pressure dives south. This system will also bring gusty winds and a slight chance of light showers.

Clouds will build Wednesday ahead of the storm with drizzle to a few light showers possible Wednesday night through Thursday from the coast to the mountains, with the best chance Thursday morning. Accumulations will be light from a trace to a quarter of an inch.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts building Wednesday into Thursday with westerly gusts of 25 to 50mph.

Sunshine returns on Friday with gradual warming each day into the weekend when we'll be back in the 60s at the coast, 70s inland, 60s in the mountains and 80s and 90s in the deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 58-65°

Inland: 75-80°

Mountains: 67-82°

Deserts: 95-100°

