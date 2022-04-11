San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 11, 2022: Cool & windy start to the week

A cool and windy start to the week with stubborn marine layer clouds for most of the county. Temperatures will trend about 5 degrees below average today becoming a touch cooler tomorrow.

A storm diving south is bringing the cool weather, clouds and gusty winds along with a slight chance for a little light rain tonight into early tomorrow morning. Accumulations, if any, will be light mostly a trace to a few hundreths of an inch while some areas in the mountains may get close to .25".

Strong winds will be the biggest impact from this storm today and tomorrow with the coast and inland areas seeing west and southwesterly gusts of 20 to 35mph. Strongest winds will be in the mountains and deserts where a Wind Advisory is in effect until 4pm for westerly winds of 35 to 50mph then it will be upgraded to a High Wind Warning until 5am Tuesday for peak gusts of 50 to 60mph and isolated gusts up to 80mph.

These winds may cause damage so precautions should be made to not park near or under trees, pay attention to your surroundings and secure any outdoor items you don't want to blow away.

A Small Craft Advisory and Gale Warning will be in effect from 2 p.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday due to choppy water and strong winds.

Sunshine returns tomorrow though it will remain gusty and cooler by a few degrees. Temperatures warm slightly for the second half of the week into Easter Sunday.

Easter weekend will bring morning clouds clearing to sunny skies with highs trending near average with 60s for the coast and mountains, low to mid- 70s inland and low-90s in the deserts.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 66-71°

Mountains: 52-64°

Deserts: 83-88°

