San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 11, 2025: Cooling off

Today was another hot one inland, while fog and low clouds impacted coastal areas. Today was a record hot one in Campo which soared to 89 degrees, breaking the previous record of 87 degrees. Alpine and Ramona were shy of their record highs by just a degree or two.

The marine layer will spread farther inland into Saturday morning, which means the airport isn't likely to be impacted by dense fog and cause delays.

Overnight and morning clouds will be the trend for the coast and valleys into next week. Tomorrow, high clouds will also be in the mix, leading to partly cloudy skies for most of the day.

This change also comes with a cool-down as a trough of low pressure pushes the high-pressure ridge farther east and ushers in a 5 to 15-degree drop in temperatures locally. Temperatures this weekend will trend back near normal for the coast and valleys by Sunday, while the mountains and deserts will remain 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts into Saturday with westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph.

Slight cooling will continue into next week when we'll see 60s and 70s for most of the county and mid-80s to low-90s in the deserts.

Sataurday's Highs:

Coast: 65-72°

Inland: 76-81°

Mountains: 67-81°

Deserts: 95-98°

