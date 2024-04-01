San Diego's Weather Forecast for April 1, 2024: Warming up, finally feeling like spring!

It was a picturesque day after a wet and windy Easter weekend. A few showers continued in the mountains this afternoon but didn't add much to the impressive rainfall totals we had over the weekend. Below are some of the 3-Day rainfall totals and you can click here to see rainfall totals where you live.

Weekend rainfall totals:

Valley Center: 2.84"

Oceanside: 1.39"

Ramona: 1.87"

Escondido: 1.83"

San Diego Airport: 1.63"

Chula Vista: 0.83"

Weekend snowfall totals:

Snow Summit: 14"

Mt. Laguna: 5"

Palomar Mountain: 6"

Julian: 1.5"

It will be much warmer through Wednesday as high pressure builds over the west making it finally feel like spring! Temperatures will be trending near to 5 degrees above average on Wednesday which will be the warmest day when we see 70s for most of the county.

Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts as a very cold storm will bring another round of rain, wind and mountain snow overnight Thursday through the day Friday. Temperatures will trend 10 to nearly 20 degrees below normal on Friday with 50s for the coast and valleys, 30s in the mountains and 60s in the deserts.

Preliminary rainfall totals will average between .25 to 75 inches, locally up to 1.00" from the coast to the mountains with less than .25" in the deserts. The snow level will also plummet to 4,000' and potentially as low as 3,500' which means several more inches of snow are expect for Palomar Mountain, Mt. Laguna, Lookout Mountain and even Julian.

A few showers may linger into early Saturday but most of the weekend will be dry, though cool with highs 5 to 15 degrees below average, mostly in the 60s.

Another storm is expected to bring a chance of showers and gusty winds overnight Sunday into Monday.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on these latest spring storms.

This Monday is the total solar eclipse and while San Diego isn't in the path of totality if you have safe solar glasses you'll be able to see a partial eclipse. The eclipse will begin at 10am with max coverage, about 65% obscurity, at 11:11am, the eclipse will end by 12:33pm.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 56-70°

Deserts: 80-84°

