San Diego's Weather Forecast August 18th

It’s back-to-work Monday and back-to-school for many students across our region, and the good news is, we’re kicking things off with another beautiful day in San Diego!

Temperatures are still running a bit cooler with below-average highs, but sunshine will still be the main story. Along the coast and in the western valleys, expect the marine layer to bring cloudy, gray starts to the mornings. But by late morning, skies will clear and the sun takes over.

As we move through the week, temperatures will slowly climb, peaking on Friday, about 5 to 6 degrees warmer than normal. That means upper 70s to 80s along the coast, low 90s for the valleys and mountains, and triple digits in the deserts, topping out near 113.

Friday also brings a return of thunderstorm chances for the mountains and deserts, sticking around through next Monday. Right now, storm chances look to be in the 20% to 40% range during that window.

Today’s Highs:

Coast: 69-79°

Inland: 79-87°

Mountains: 82-91°

Deserts: 100-105°

