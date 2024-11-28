San Diego’s Weather for Thursday, November 28, 2024: Happy Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving! We have a gray start to the holiday, with a Dense Fog Advisory for the coast until 9 a.m. Inland neighborhoods may see fog limiting visibility as well, so be careful on the roads!

By the afternoon, the fog mixes out and we can expect nice and mild conditions.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies for most of the county today, with highs near average. The coast will rise near 70 degrees today, while inland communities will hit low to mid 70s in most places.

If you’re heading out for Black Friday shopping, make sure to bring a jacket. Overnight, expect the coast to fall into the mid 50s. Inland neighborhoods will bottom out near 50 degrees, with colder temps in some communities like Ramona.

We start warming up slightly this weekend. While we’ll see above-average temperatures, the weather will stay calm through mid next week.

Thanksgiving's Highs:

Coast: 64-72°

Inland: 69-75°

Mountains: 54-67°

Deserts: 67-73°

