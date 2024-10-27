San Diego's Weather for Sunday, October 27, 2024: Cooling down this week

Today will be a rinse-and-repeat of yesterday: A chilly morning, followed by a relatively warm afternoon.

The coastline will reach up near 70 for the daily highs, while inland communities will rise near 80 degrees.

The mountains and the deserts will feel the beginning of a cooldown before more widespread cooling Monday.

Starting Monday, coastal and inland neighborhoods will top out in the 60s. We can expect patchy drizzle along the coast Monday morning, before light showers arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Coastal totals are expected to be well under .1". Some inland mountain neighborhoods may see near a quarter-inch. We dry out by Tuesday afternoon.

We will have a wind advisory for the mountains and deserts Monday morning until Tuesday morning, with peak wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour.

By the middle of the week our overnight lows really take a dip, with the coast falling to the 50s each night while inland neighborhoods drop into the 40s. That makes for a chilly Halloween night!

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 69-77°

Inland: 77-85°

Mountains: 73-82°

Deserts: 91-96°

