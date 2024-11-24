San Diego’s Weather for Sunday, November 24, 2024: Drying out after overnight showers

Sunday is starting off gray and wet. A storm brought us light showers overnight, with totals around .01” on the coast and up to .10” for inland and mountain neighborhoods.

Be careful on the roads! Expect wet conditions and fog that may limit visibility in some areas.

We dry out this afternoon, but some clouds will linger through the rest of the day.

Daytime highs will be a couple degrees cooler than yesterday. We’ll see low to mid 60s along the coast and inland.

Another chance of showers returns Tuesday night into Wednesday. We dry out again just in time for Thanksgiving Day.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 63-69°

Mountains: 53-63°

Deserts: 70-76°

