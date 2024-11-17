San Diego’s Weather for Sunday, November 17, 2024: Cold start before warmer afternoon

If you plan to head outside this morning, be ready for the cold! We’re starting off the morning with a frost advisory inland. Overnight lows dipped below freezing for many areas, with areas of frost able to damage some vegetation.

After a slow warmup, our daytime highs will be a bit warmer than yesterday. The coast will reach into the mid 60s, and inland communities will rise near 70.

Into the mountains, well highs in the low 50s and breezy conditions. In the deserts, expect highs in the mid 70s.

We continue our cool, dry pattern until a warmup in the middle of the week. By Thursday San Diego will be sunny and 70 degrees!

But this warmup will bring Santa Ana winds Tue. to Thu., elevating fire risk.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 63-72°

Inland: 63-69°

Mountains: 52-61°

Deserts: 69-76°

