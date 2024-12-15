San Diego’s Weather for Sunday, December 15, 2024: King Tides going away

If you liked the weather yesterday, you’re in luck once again. We’ll see a cool and brisk morning. But once we reach our daily highs, the coast will reach into the mid 60s while inland communities will rise near 70.

The mountains stay cool, in the 50s and 60s, while the deserts can expect low 70s.

We’re seeing the last of the king tides today. High tide will reach up to 7 feet, with high tide coming just after 8 this morning. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 10 a.m.

Conditions stay calm for the start of the work week, as we begin to warm up by Wednesday. For the middle of the week, expect to get 5-10 degrees warmer.

Conditions are also forming for Santa Ana Winds Wednesday and Thursday, so make sure to prepare your home and avoid outdoor fires those days!

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 60-67°

Inland: 64-69°

Mountains: 54-64°

Deserts: 67-72°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.