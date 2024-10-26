San Diego's Weather for Saturday, October 26: Warmer Halloween weekend

Halloween weekend is here, and we're seeing slightly warmer temperatures. But first, a chilly morning.

Along the coast, we're starting off in the 50s. Many inland neighborhoods won't make it out of the 40s until 8 am.

By the afternoon, though, we're seeing a small bump that bring the coast into the low 70s. Inland communities will mostly see low 80s.

We cool down again after by Monday, with coastal and inland highs reaching only into the 60s. The nights will be chilly! Expect light showers Monday night into Tuesday.

For Halloween, conditions will be cool. Make sure your costume has a few layers, because the coast will dip into the 50s while inland communities will plummet into the 40s at night.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 68-76°

Inland: 79-89°

Mountains: 75-87°

Deserts: 90-96°

