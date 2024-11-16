San Diego's Weather for Saturday, November 16, 2024: Drying out, Frost Advisory overnight

We’re drying out around the county. The coastline saw small rain totals over the past 24 hours, with trace amounts in places like San Diego and Carlsbad. Many inland communities saw about .10”, while localized totals climbed as high as .50” in some mountain areas.

We’ll stay mostly dry for the rest of the day, with the exception of some possible light, limited showers this afternoon for some mountain and inland communities.

As we leave the showers behind, we’re stepping into a cold morning. The coastline has sat in the 50s, while we’ve seen 40s inland and 20s in the mountains! Temperatures will stay well below normal once again today, with coastal and inland highs just above 60 degrees.

Get ready for more chilly weather overnight, with a Frost Advisory kicking in for inland and mountain neighborhoods from 10 p.m. tonight to 9 a.m. tomorrow morning.

We see a cool, dry pattern emerge for the beginning of the work week before temperatures jump by Thursday. Coastal highs will reach near 70 by the end of the week. Inland neighborhoods will climb to the 80s, mountains will see highs near 70, while deserts will hit the 80s.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 60-66°

Inland: 56-64°

Mountains: 44-54°

Deserts: 61-69°

