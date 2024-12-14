San Diego's Weather for Saturday, December 14, 2024: King Tides this weekend

The coastline has a Beach Hazards Statement active until tomorrow morning due to king tides. Expect high tides between 6 and 7 feet, especially in places like Cardiff, Imperial Beach and Del Mar.

High tide this morning is at 7:25, and tides peak at about 8 tomorrow morning. The main impact will be minor tidal overflow, so make sure to areas next to beaches that may be prone to flooding, such as low-lying parking lots.

Aside from the high tides, we’re staying calm and mostly sunny through the weekend. We have highs in the low to mid 60s on tap for the coast today, while we top out near 70 inland. The mountains will reach around 60 degrees, while the deserts will see low 70s.

We stay mild through the middle of next week, when we see a warmup around the county. There’s also a potential for Santa Ana winds next Wednesday and Thursday as the winds shift.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 61-70°

Inland: 66-70°

Mountains: 58-67°

Deserts: 69-73°

