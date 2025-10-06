San Diego's Monday October 6th Forecast - A calm start to the work week!

Good morning and happy Monday San Diego!

We're starting the week off with a pretty calm forecast, but things will change by the end of the week.

Today's highs are still a few degrees below average, coastal areas will be in the low 70s and upper 60s, our inland communities will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Both areas could wake up to low morning clouds lingering into the later hours of the morning.

By early afternoon all areas in our county should be seeing mostly sunny conditions.

Today’s Highs:

Coast: 69-74°

Inland: 74-83°

Mountains: 72-80°

Deserts: 89-93°

Tuesday's sky cover could be more cloudy than today, marine layer is expected to dip into the inland communities and cover the entire coast, and possibly linger into the afternoon.

Looking ahead, its by Thursday when the county could be back up to average temps for this time of the year, and when rain chances begin so plan ahead for your weekend plans!

Deserts, mountains, valleys and the coast, all have slight chances for showers Thursday, extending through Saturday. Rain totals are forcasting less than a tenth of an inch everywhere, with the deserts and the mountains having the biggest totals.

I guess you could say enjoy the calm before the storm, but worry not, because its not a real storm that's coming our way!

Have a great work week!

Follow ABC 10News Reporter Olivia González-Britt on Facebook, Instagram, and X.